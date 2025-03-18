Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Releases Earnings Results

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

Eastman Kodak Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KODK opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

In related news, Director Michael Sileck acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,738.80. This trade represents a 10.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

