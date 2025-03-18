Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Announces Earnings Results

Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.60) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Sabien Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 141.37% and a negative net margin of 76.65%.

Sabien Technology Group Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of SNT stock opened at GBX 8.11 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.37. Sabien Technology Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 13.49 ($0.18).

About Sabien Technology Group

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

