2,255,478 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Acquired by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,255,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,103,000. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 0.9% of Generali Asset Management SPA SGR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR owned approximately 0.58% of Blue Owl Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 55,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.98 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $394.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

