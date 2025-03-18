81,272 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 81,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,771,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,108,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,581,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,147,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,560,000 after purchasing an additional 171,089 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 80,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $594,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CVX opened at $158.69 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.14. The stock has a market cap of $279.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

