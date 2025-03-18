SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Critical Analysis

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (OTCMKTS:SDOCQ – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EOG Resources and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 11 9 1 2.52 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $145.43, indicating a potential upside of 17.70%. Given EOG Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

89.9% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of EOG Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares EOG Resources and SandRidge Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $23.38 billion 2.93 $7.59 billion $11.23 11.00 SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 29.18% 23.77% 15.24% SandRidge Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

EOG Resources beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. The Company focuses on exploration and production activities in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 3,122 gross producing wells and approximately 1,364,000 gross total acres under lease. The Company’s primary areas of operation are the Mid-Continent area of Oklahoma and Kansas and the Niobrara Shale in the Colorado Rockies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in approximately 1,185,000 gross leasehold acres located primarily in Oklahoma and Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s interests in the Mid-Continent included 1,972 gross producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had approximately 1,087,000 gross acres under lease and 1,471 gross producing wells in the Mississippian formation. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s Rockies properties consisted of approximately 140,000 gross acres and 25 gross producing wells.

