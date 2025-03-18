The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) & Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Critical Comparison

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -69.08% -22.17% -18.93% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bitfarms and The9″s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $182.96 million 2.88 -$104.04 million ($0.36) -3.06 The9 $176.49 million 0.60 $2.82 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bitfarms.

20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bitfarms and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 1 6 0 2.86 The9 0 0 0 0 0.00

Bitfarms presently has a consensus target price of $4.05, indicating a potential upside of 268.18%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than The9.

Summary

Bitfarms beats The9 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About The9

(Get Free Report)

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.