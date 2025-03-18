Short Interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) Declines By 22.1%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in VinFast Auto by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 191,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 18,709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ VFS opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. VinFast Auto has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $6.42.

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

