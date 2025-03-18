Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.11% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $43.81 on Tuesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.45.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

