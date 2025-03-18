Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,491.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Temenos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80.
About Temenos
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.