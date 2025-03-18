Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 649,100 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 13th total of 503,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,491.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Temenos Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $77.31 on Tuesday. Temenos has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $87.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.49 and its 200-day moving average is $75.80.

About Temenos

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

