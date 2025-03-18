GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 81 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $151.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.64. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $122.73 and a one year high of $169.62. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.