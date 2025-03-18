Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT) Shares Up 15.9% – Still a Buy?

Bytes Technology Group plc (LON:BYIT – Get Free Report) shot up 15.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 487.60 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 480.09 ($6.24). 6,504,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 1,423,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.38).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYIT

Bytes Technology Group Stock Up 16.2 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 435.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 454.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

In other Bytes Technology Group news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 2,800 shares of Bytes Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 427 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £11,956 ($15,529.29). Company insiders own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Bytes Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

With a 40-year track record, Bytes Technology Group is one of the UK’s leading providers of software, security and cloud services. We enable effective and cost-efficient technology sourcing, adoption and management across software, security, hardware and cloud services.

Our strong relationships with many of the world’s largest software companies enable our specialist staff to deliver the latest technology to a diverse and embedded customer base.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.