SouthState Corp Acquires Shares of 818 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SouthState Corp bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,726,000 after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 249,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,891,000 after purchasing an additional 181,210 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% in the 4th quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MBB opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.16 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

