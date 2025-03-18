Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading 26.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) shares were up 26.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 172,160 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 116,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
Trigon Metals Stock Up 22.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36. The firm has a market cap of C$9.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.60.
About Trigon Metals
Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trigon Metals
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.