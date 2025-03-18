Robert (Ken) Gaunt Buys 5,000,000 Shares of Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL) Stock

Vinyl Group Ltd (ASX:VNL – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Ken) Gaunt purchased 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$500,000.00 ($318,471.34).

Vinyl Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a music company in Australia. It operates an online platform to hold official music metadata and to develop a repository of music-related information. The company was formerly known as Jaxsta Limited and changed its name to Vinyl Group Ltd in December 2023.

