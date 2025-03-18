Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. Invests $268,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.1% of Halter Ferguson Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $194.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $914.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.43.
In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,296. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. This trade represents a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock valued at $43,395,200. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
