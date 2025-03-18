Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Shares Down 18.8% – Here’s Why

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 18.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 1,032,585 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 485% from the average daily volume of 176,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Southern Energy Stock Down 18.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

