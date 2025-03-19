Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $527,207,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 71,024.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 619,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,525,000 after buying an additional 618,620 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,081,830,000 after acquiring an additional 369,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,091,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $490.26 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $545.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.86.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

