VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Takes $1.82 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 81,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

