Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st.
Aecon Group Price Performance
Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$17.89 on Wednesday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.95 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee purchased 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,595.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.
