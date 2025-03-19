Horizon Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE EOG opened at $122.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.