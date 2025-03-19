Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Increases Dividend to GBX 14.80 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 10.4% increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 737 ($9.58) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £427.14 million, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 747.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 694.88. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 ($6.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 984 ($12.79).

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 27.60 ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Mortgage Advice Bureau had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 44.7385003 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,150 ($14.95) price target for the company.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 331 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 642 ($8.35) per share, with a total value of £2,125.02 ($2,762.64). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 968 shares of company stock valued at $679,542. 20.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

