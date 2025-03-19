Bank of Marin Sells 59 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bank of Marin reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd now owns 32,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,949,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 17,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $897.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average is $192.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

