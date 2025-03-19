Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.62 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 126900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

