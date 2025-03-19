Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 7892550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s payout ratio is currently 126.51%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 961,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 739,506 shares in the last quarter. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

