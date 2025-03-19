Best Blue Chip Stocks Worth Watching – March 16th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of well-established companies known for their financial stability, reliability, and strong market reputation. These companies typically have a long history of steady earnings, regularly pay dividends, and are considered safer investments during market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Karman stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.04. The company had a trading volume of 527,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,593. Karman has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $34.20.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.89. 14,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,314. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.09.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTWK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 24,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,434. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ FBGRX traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.57.

