Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Update

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,870,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 6,600,000 shares. Approximately 16.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,817.25. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This represents a 1.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE CWH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,012. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.21. Camping World has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

