GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 825,400 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the February 13th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

GSI Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ GSIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.67. 52,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,308. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology ( NASDAQ:GSIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 50.33% and a negative net margin of 64.33%.

(Get Free Report)

GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.