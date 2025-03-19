Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 13th total of 867,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 568.0 days.

Cascades Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. Cascades has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $9.21.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

