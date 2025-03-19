Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 3576894 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.1444 dividend. This is an increase from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

