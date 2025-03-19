Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Shares Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.16. 4,639,686 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 18,295,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Glj Research dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci bought 9,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $243,095 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,751,789 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $458,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,893,879 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,247,426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $199,724,000 after acquiring an additional 647,282 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 16,208,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,078 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

