Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after buying an additional 311,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 11.3 %
Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $48.84.
Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile
The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.
