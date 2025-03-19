Forbes Financial Planning Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after buying an additional 311,037 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of BATS:FBCG opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $48.84.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.