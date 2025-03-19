Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

BCMXY stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Bank of Communications has a 1-year low of $15.39 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of -0.15.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.4913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services in China. The company offers savings deposit products, including demand deposits, lump-sum deposits and withdrawal, time deposit of small savings for lump-sum withdrawal, interest withdrawal on principal deposited, time-demand deposit, call deposit, swap management, and education deposit; personal certificate of deposit; salary financing A; and foreign currency deposit.

