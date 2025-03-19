ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.57.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

