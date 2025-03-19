Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $13.24.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
