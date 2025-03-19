Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $13.24.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

