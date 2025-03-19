Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BKNIY

Bankinter Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. Bankinter has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Bankinter will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bankinter

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.