Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Short Interest Up 18.4% in February

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 11,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on BKNIY
Bankinter Price Performance
Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Bankinter will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bankinter
Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Energy Stocks With Cheap Valuations and Big Returns Ahead
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Stocks Returning Billions to Shareholders via Buybacks
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Tesla: 1 Reason to Love It, 1 Reason to Be Cautious
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.