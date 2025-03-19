Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Short Interest Update

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Komatsu Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. The company had a trading volume of 144,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. Komatsu has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Komatsu alerts:

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Komatsu had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Komatsu will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Komatsu

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, Rest of Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.