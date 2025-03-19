International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Shares Down 25% – What’s Next?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,036,340 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 821% from the average daily volume of 112,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
International Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 43.32, a quick ratio of 54.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Insider Activity at International Lithium
In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders have purchased 2,569,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.
International Lithium Company Profile
International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.
