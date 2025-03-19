Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 4,533 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $4,712,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MELI stock opened at $2,002.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,977.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1,969.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

