Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 117.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

