Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 4,696 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 1,242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDB. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:HYDB opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $45.51 and a 52 week high of $48.10.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

