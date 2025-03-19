Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.22.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

EMR stock opened at $111.77 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

