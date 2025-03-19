Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 208 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $90.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Articles

