GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,977,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,898,000 after purchasing an additional 733,819 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,476,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,800,000 after purchasing an additional 349,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,355,000 after purchasing an additional 248,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.