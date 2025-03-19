Ferguson plc to Issue Dividend of $0.83 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

Ferguson stock opened at £125 ($162.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £148.47. Ferguson has a 12 month low of £116.60 ($151.59) and a 12 month high of £178.10 ($231.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

