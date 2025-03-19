Ferguson plc to Issue Dividend of $0.83 (LON:FERG)

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share on Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %
Ferguson stock opened at £125 ($162.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of £139.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £148.47. Ferguson has a 12 month low of £116.60 ($151.59) and a 12 month high of £178.10 ($231.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.79.
