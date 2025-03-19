Short Interest in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Drops By 22.2%

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 83,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 317.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PIM traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $3.45.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

