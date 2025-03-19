Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Decreases By 22.4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,900,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 15,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.20 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Clover Health Investments in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Clover Health Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

In related news, CEO Brady Patrick Priest sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,418,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,898,795.68. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Carladenise Armbrister Edwards sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $722,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,349.47. This represents a 42.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,500 shares of company stock worth $1,197,500. Company insiders own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,076 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 830,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 394,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.74. The company had a trading volume of 361,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,495. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.64. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.87.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Further Reading

