Investment House LLC Sells 526 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Investment House LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,308 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 7,925 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

FedEx stock opened at $245.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.87 and its 200-day moving average is $273.48. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $239.50 and a fifty-two week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of FedEx to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $311.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $276.06 per share, with a total value of $91,927.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This trade represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.