Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Performance
CPPKF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 6,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.70.
About Faraday Copper
