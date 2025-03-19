Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Performance

CPPKF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 6,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Faraday Copper has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

