Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Drops By 23.0%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 23,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MTN Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MTNOY stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 7,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. MTN Group has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

MTN Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This is a boost from MTN Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

