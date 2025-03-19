ProVise Management Group LLC Has $13.17 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 166.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 475,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,661 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bush Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 128,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 204,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 70,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.64 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

